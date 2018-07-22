Police investigating shots fired in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – There was a heavy police presence on Richmond's Southside Sunday night.
Officers were spotted picking up shell casings in the 1400 block of Hopkins Road around 11:15 p.m.
Officials said no one was wounded.
No additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.
37.498134 -77.459751