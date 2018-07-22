Police investigating shots fired in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – There was a heavy police presence on Richmond's Southside Sunday night.

Officers were spotted picking up shell casings in the 1400 block of Hopkins Road around 11:15 p.m.

Officials said no one was wounded.

No additional details were available at last check.

