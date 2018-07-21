The Nature of Man Exhibit at Maymont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --Maymont presents "The Nature of Man" an exhibition of Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, Father and Son artists. The team has 48 paintings of the beautiful landscape that is of Maymont Park on display at Maymont's Nature Center. A way to see the Nature at Maymont on canvas.

The paintings span from 1974 to present day. The exhibit will be up through July 31st and ten percent of sales of painting will go towards the adopt an animal program at Maymont. For more information call 804-358-7166 or visit Maymont's Nature Center, 2201 Shields Lake Road or the website https://maymont.org/visit/