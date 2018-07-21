× Driver charged in Chesterfield milk truck crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Charles City man was charged with reckless driving after crashing his milk truck on Route 150 in Chesterfield, according to Virginia State Police.

“A 2017 Volvo tractor hauling milk, driven by, Michael A. Wilson, Jr., 27, of Charles City, Va., was traveling northbound when he ran off road right, striking a guardrail, and then overturning,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Wilson was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

The crash was reported at about 2:32 a.m. Saturday on northbound Route 150 near Belmont Road. Crash remained under investigation.

