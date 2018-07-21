Man says quick-thinking guests pulled boy from Henrico pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A child who nearly drowned at a Henrico hotel pool remains hospitalized Saturday.

The incident happened at the pool of the Embassy Suites in the 2900 block of Emerywood Parkway just after 10 p.m. Friday.

Christian Keen, who was staying at the hotel, said he wat the front desk when he learned what happened.

"I noticed there was some frantic movement between some of the employees over the radio system,” Keen said.

He said an employee asked if they had an AED (automated external defibrillator).

“I ended up asking her why because I’m former military contractor. I worked for Blackwater and it just didn’t seem right,” he explained.

The staffer told Keen that a young boy had been pulled from the pool.

Keen said he ran to the pool and spotted two other people trying to help save the four-year-old.

”When bad things happen… people come together and at that point everyone came together,” he said. “Everyone was a citizen, a father, a mother, just trying to save that young child’s life.”

Keen said he performed CPR, but that they child was unresponsive.

Then first responders arrived and the child was rushed to an area hospital.

A hotel spokesperson said the child remained in critical condition at last check Saturday.

Keep said everyone who stepped into help is hoping the child survives.

"We hope things work out, and that they aren't alone,” Keen said. “And there`s a multitude of people that are praying who are optimistic that things will go well.”

This is a developing story