Different storm systems will keep rain around much of the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- A coastal storm will bring periods of rain across central and eastern Virginia Saturday.

A second storm system will approach from the west Sunday into Monday, keeping some occasional showers and storms in the area.

A new weather pattern is emerging that will cause unsettled weather much of the week. This will cause the chance of at least some storms each day through the end of the week.

Rainfall totals this week will exceed three inches in some areas. Due to the muggy conditions, locally heavy downpours could cause some totals over five inches.

