1 injured after fire destroys Mechanicsville garage

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Officials said one person suffered a minor injury after a garage went up in flames in Mechanicsville Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a garage fire.

Photos posted to the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department Facebook page show the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters can be seen dousing the flames, but all that remained was a pile of smoldering, charred rubble.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.