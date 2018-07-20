We want *Sommore!

RICHMOND, Va – Actress and comedienne Sommore is in Richmond and joined us to talk about her combination of class and sass and her upcoming shows at The Funny Bone. Sommore is also a writer, producer and entrepreneur.

You can see her at the Richmond Funny Bone on Friday, July 20th at 7:30pm and 10pm, Saturday, July 21st at 7pm and 9:30pm and on Sunday, July 22nd at 7pm. You can get tickets here: http://richmond.funnybone.com/ShowDetails/dbcc1931-f0e4-49dd-ac97-a77f58015cba/af1fea16-a2d2-4c37-93f6-f39765439cc6/Sommore/Richmond_Funny_Bone

https://www.sommore.com/