Ukrop lists Goochland mansion for $1.8M

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A member of one of Richmond’s most prominent families is looking to unload his River Road-area home.

Rob Ukrop, whose family ran the Ukrop’s Super Markets grocery chain until 2010, has put his home at 311 Randolph Square Parkway in eastern Goochland County up for sale with an asking price of $1.79 million.

The former Richmond Kickers standout, who serves on the soccer club’s board as president, purchased the 6,400-square-foot house in 2014 for $1.68 million.

The transaction ranked the highest among area home sales that January.

