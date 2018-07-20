Two men shoot out Shockoe Bottom doors, burglarize property

RICHMOND, Va. – Two men can be seen on video entering the lobby of a commerical building after shattering the glass doors with a possible pellet gun.

Richmond Police detectives released photos of the two male who are believed to have burglarized a building in Shockoe Bottom in the 100 block of South 15th Street.

The two males entered the building at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Police said the surveillance video shows the males entering a suite in the building after shattering the glass doors with a possible pellet gun.

A laptop was reported stolen and numerous items were damaged. The suspects are also seen breaking the glass doors inside the lobby.

The first suspect was last seen on surveillance wearing wear a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and dark shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants, and black shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the two suspects to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.