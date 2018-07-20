Tim Kaine and Corey Stewart meet in first debate of U.S. Senate campaign

BATH COUNTY, Va. — Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Corey Stewart will meet in their first debate Saturday ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The Virginia Bar Association will host the debate beginning at 11 a.m. at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs

Sen. Kaine is considered a heavy favorite to win re-election this fall. A Quinnipiac University poll released last month gave the Democrat an 18-point advantage over Stewart, the chair of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Kaine was the Democratic Party’s 2016 vice-presidential nominee and the former Governor of Virginia. He is seeking his second Senate term.

Stewart has promised a “vicious” campaign against Kaine.

“I’m going to go after him [Tim Kaine] very, very hard. It’s going to be a very vicious, ruthless race,” he said when he announced his candidacy.

Stewart’s candidacy has been fueled in part by a hardline position on illegal immigration and support for preserving Confederate monuments.

The 90-minute debate will be anchored by Judy Woodruff with PBS Newshour.

You can watch the debate here.