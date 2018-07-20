Victim in critical condition after reported drowning at Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A victim is in critical condition after a reported drowning at a Henrico County hotel Friday night.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Richmond in the 2900 block of Emerywood Parkway at 10:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a victim that had been pulled from a pool.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

Police are investigating the incident.

