Victim in critical condition after reported drowning at Henrico hotel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A victim is in critical condition after a reported drowning at a Henrico County hotel Friday night.
Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Richmond in the 2900 block of Emerywood Parkway at 10:01 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders discovered a victim that had been pulled from a pool.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to investigators.
Police are investigating the incident.
