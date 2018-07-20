× Police investigating double shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police are investigating a double shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Augusta Avenue.

There is no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries at this time.

If anyone has any additional information on this incident, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

