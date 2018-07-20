Petersburg auto tech saves kitten stuck in car fender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Not all heroes wear capes. Stuck in a scary situation, a technician at Leete Tire & Auto in Petersburg came to the rescue and saved a kitten stuck in a car.

The kitten apparently made the 45-minute ride from Capron to Petersburg stuck in the car's fender.

"We received a call from Debbie Broughton [with Petersburg Animal Control], that there was a kitten trapped inside the fender well of a Kia Sedona. Leete Tire & Auto Service Manager Warren Strum, jumped to the rescue and quickly extracted a scared, but unharmed kitten!" Leete Tire & Auto Center Inc. Lea Tatum Rowsey said.

After the rescue, general service technician Charles William adopted the cat on the spot.

"No collar and the kitten was very young and thin," Rowsey said. "No sign of the owner."

Rowsey said she believed they named the kitten Kia, after her temporary home.