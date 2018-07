Man drowns in Outer Banks while trying to rescue 12-year-old boy

POWELLS POINT, N.C. – Kenny Ray Gooch, 32, died in the Outer Banks on Thursday after drowning in the ocean while trying to save a 12-year-old boy who was caught upĀ in rough currents and surf.

Officials told WTKR that boys ages 12, 14, and 19 were swimming together north of the Kitty Hawk Pier when they got caught in the rough currents and pulled 75-yards out into the sea.

When the 12-year-old started getting pulled out even further, Gooch, who was also the boyfriend of the child’s mother, went into the water to save him. That is when he was swept out even farther into the ocean and disappeared.

While Gooch had disappeared under water, two bystanders jumped into the water to save the boy. The 19-year-old and 14-year-old were able to swim back to the shore themselves, according to officials.

Gooch would later be found by ocean rescue personnel, who were unable to revive the 32-year-old after bringing him back to shore and performing CPR.

He is the eighth person to died in the rough Outer Banks surf this season.

Daily rip current forecast: https://t.co/PGywlLXIdy

Rip current safety info: https://t.co/UziZGEdISg

(7/20/18) MODERATE risk of #ripcurrents along the entire Seashore.#LoveTheBeachRespectTheOcean

Current Beach Access Ramp Status: pic.twitter.com/In3cRdmsyI — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (@CapeHatterasNPS) July 20, 2018