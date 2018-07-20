Juvenile arrested, second victim ID’d in double fatal Petersburg shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have apprehended a juvenile suspect in connection with a double fatal shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said police are continuing to "follow up on leads looking for suspects" after the shooting just after 10:40 p.m. near the 900 block of Augusta Avenue.

Additionally, Chambliss said Bernard Spratley, who was wounded in the shooting and medflighted to VCU Medical Center, died of his injuries Friday afternoon.

Police previously said 34-year-old Leon Lyle of Petersburg was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not yet been released.

Leon Scott, the father of the popular tattoo artist, was searching the area where his son was killed Friday morning hoping to find additional clues.

"I came over here to see was it something [police] missed or something I can see," Scott said. "Or somebody that knows something. I might catch that person walking... and just through [unintelligible] or conversation.”

Scott told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Ashley Lewis that he identified his son's body at the scene for police.

"Just let me put eyes on my son, so they asked me if I was OK I walked over there," Scott said. "They let me see him and I told them it was him.”

Scott remembered his son was a father of four who was a popular tattoo artist as well as a rapper known as "Torch."

“He was loved by a lot of people and there is a lot of people that’s around in this area that got his ink on him," Scott said. "Like his arm, you see, all he did was tattoos.”

Scott believes his son knew his killer.

"Somebody you know or don’t know can’t get close enough to you," Scott explained. "It had to be somebody they knew. They allowed him to get into the backseat of their car, [so] it had to be somebody that they knew.”

Scott is struggling to figure out how to best to tell his four grandchildren they will never see their father again. He wishes he could trade places with his son.

“If I had my opportunity take his place, I would, I would,” he said.

The family is planning a vigil to remember Lyle.

If you have information that could help police, call Det. Robert Ferguson at 804-732-4222 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.