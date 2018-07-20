× Missing woman’s burned vehicle found, man arrested for arson

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old King George man was arrested Friday morning after a missing 19-year-old woman’s burned out car was discovered in Westmoreland County.

Juan Benavidez II, 19, has been charged with felony arson of a vehicle.

“The incident remains under investigation and the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Virginia State Police to locate a 19-year-old Pamplin woman who has been reported missing,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert Thursday for Megan Lorraine Metzger.”

Metzger was described as a white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands 5’5, weighs 150 pounds, and has a 5-inch scar on her right arm, police said.

The King George County Sheriff’s Office issued a Be On the Lookout alert for Benavidez at 10:52 a.m. Thursday.

“The suspect vehicle, a white 2004 Mazda 4- door sedan, was located a short time later on Leedstown Road near Twilford. The vehicle had been set fire and was completely destroyed,” a state police spokesperson said. “The burned vehicle is registered to a family member Metzger. The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, then began working to locate Miss Metzger.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information about Megan Meztger or Benavidez or recalls seeing a white, 2004 Mazda 4-door sedan in Spotsylvania, King George or Westmoreland counties is encouraged to call 911 or Westmoreland County Master Detective Jones at 804-493-8066 or Virginia State Police in reference to the the missing person case at 804-553-3445.