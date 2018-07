RICHMOND, Va – Gabrielle Tenney from Savvy & Well with Gabrielle returned to our studio to show us a way to made homemade pop tarts! She filled them with chai-flavored mango jam and topped it off with a mango buttercream frosting.

You can find the recipe and see more from Gabrielle here: https://www.savvyandwell.com/mango-chai-pop-tarts/