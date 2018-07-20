× Former Henrico bus driver pleads guilty to child porn, drug charges

HENRICO, Va. – A former Henrico County School bus driver entered a plea deal on Friday to charges that he distributed drugs to minors and possessed child pornography.

The other charges against 40-year-old Anthony P. Mancuso were dropped as part of the plea deal, including multiple drug distribution charges, three charges of consensual sex with minors over the age of 15, and tattooing minors, according to online court records.

He had 130 years suspended and received an active sentence of 15 years in prison.

The victims were residents from Richmond City, Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties and his original indictments were handed down by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury. The crimes occurred between March 19 and April 10, 2017 and also from Nov. 23, 2016 through April 30, 2017, according to court documents.

Mancuso resided in a rental home for nine years, in the 5000 block of Meredith Woods Road. The Glen Allen neighborhood is near Springfield Park.

Several juveniles reported that he injected them with heroin, Crime Insider sources reported. His residence was frequented as a place for drug use and group sex, according to those same sources.

The child pornography was discovered and reported by a friend of Mancuso, confirmed sources close to the investigation. The same information is available in unsealed court paperwork. Each disc discovered by the friend, with whom Mancuso was staying after the initial charges were issued, contained hundreds of images.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Mancuso’s attorney said “his client did not produce any of the child pornography, adding that material was readily available on the internet.”

Mancuso was hired to work for Henrico County schools in 2011, but he became a substitute driver in 2016.

Henrico County School spokesperson Andy Jenks said Mancuso hasn’t driven since that status change. He was removed from the system on February 2017.