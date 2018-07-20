Shelter asks for help finding owner of badly injured dog ejected in crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials are asking for the public’s help to locate the owner of a dog that was badly injured after being ejected in a car crash Wednesday.

“Anyone recognize this dog? This pup was involved in a terrible car accident two days ago and was thrown from the car-suffering multiple fractures in her back leg,” officials posted on Facebook. “The dog was apparently not owned by the driver in the accident. They had found the dog running stray a week ago.”

Dr. Murcurio at Virginia Veterinary Centers and the RACC Foundation covered the cost of her surgery to repair the damage.

“This sweet dog is in foster care recovering from surgery until we find her owner,” officials said.

However, if her owner does not come forward, she will eventually be available for adoption.

“Please help share in an effort to find her person!” officials wrote.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond. Click here if you would like to make a donation to the shelter.