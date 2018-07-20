White nationalist banned from Va. for 5 years for role in “Unite the Right” rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist accused of using tear gas during a torch-lit march in Charlottesville, has been banned from the Commonwealth of Virginia for five years.

The decision came Friday from an Albemarle county judge after Cantwell entered a plea agreement for two amended counts of assault and battery.

Cantwell and dozens of others marched through the University of Virginia grounds on August 11, carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “White lives matter.” They were protesting a Charlottesville City Council plan to remove a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a nearby park.

He was facing a felony charge of illegal use of tear gas before the plea agreement.

The judge also sentenced Cantwell to five months and jail but has been credited with time served and won’t face anymore jailtime.

In addition to being banned from the Commonwealth for five years, Cantwell was ordered to leave the Commonwealth within eight hours, fined $250 for violating bond and isn't allowed to own guns.

Cantwell has been dubbed “The Crying Nazi” by several news outlets after he posted a tearful video after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After leaving the courtroom Friday, Cantwell told media members “contact me through my website instead of with this gotcha garbage you Jews.”