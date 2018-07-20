Chesterfield campers dress up as superheroes; thank first responders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Summer campers at the Primrose School of Midlothian Village gave a special thank you to first responders Friday.

The students dressed up in their favorite superhero costumers to honor real life superheroes.

Nine first officers from Chesterfield County Police and firemen from Chesterfield County Fire and EMS joined the students for a special superhero themed lunch.

Students showed their appreciation by writing letters and creating banners of support, as well as, performing the song “Let’s Go Heroes!”

Over the last week, the campers have learned about emergency preparedness and first responders as part of their “Get Ready. Get Safe.” Themed-lessons.