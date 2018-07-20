Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge: Little Saint & Max’s on Broad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You can enjoy lemon inspired drinks, dishes and treats from some of Richmond’s most notable restaurants and eateries this weekend all for a great cause.

Alex Engisst, Executive Chef of Little Saint and Max's on Broad shared his lemon inspired dish being featured on Little Saint's menu for the Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge.

The Anthem Lemonaid Challenge takes place on Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.

For a full list of participating restaurants, eateries and breweries visit www.wtvr.com/lemonaidrestaurantchallenge

For more information visit www.littlesaintrva.com

