RICHMOND, Va – Friends of the show Mike and Brent Lubbock from Sylvan Heights Bird Park brought Annie the screech owl, Maggie the magpie and two young screamer chicks into our studio today for a visit with Greg.

Sylvan Heights is offering day camps for kids ages 4 – 10. They run Tuesday, July 31st – Friday, August 3rd from 9am – 3pm at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. Pre-registration is required at: http://shwpark.com/