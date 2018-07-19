Woman arrested for injecting suspected heroin in court parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Crewe woman was spotted on security cameras injecting suspected heroin in the Chesterfield Courthouse parking lot Thursday morning, according to Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard.

Crystal Corbett, 38, was spotted by a deputy as she intravenously injected heroin into her right arm while sitting on a curb in the courthouse parking lot. Authorities said she then discarded a syringe in a nearby sewer.

Within a few minutes, responding deputies detained Corbett and retrieved the syringe from the

Sewer –which they said appeared to have heroin residue.

Deputies also discovered other illegal drugs in her possession.

Corbett was at the courthouse for her appearance on two charges related to credit card fraud.

She was charged with class 5 felony possession of drugs, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. She was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corbett was taken to jail and held without bond on those charges with a court appearance tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Her other cases were continued until Sept. 26.