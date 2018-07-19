Virginia Beach siblings share $10 million lottery pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Juanita Simpson and Sharon Calhoun, sisters from Virginia Beach, are close as close can be.

So close, they're even splitting a $10 million lottery prize 50-50.

The sisters bought their winning ticket from a Newport News Food Lion while they were visiting their brother. He was going shopping, and they asked him to pick up a "100X the Money" scratcher while he was out - and ended up taking the top prize, according to WTKR.

They received their big check from Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall Thursday morning at the Lottery’s Customer Service Center in Hampton. They had a choice of taking the full $10 million over 30 years or splitting a one-time cash option of $5,617,977 before taxes and chose the cash option.

The women say they always play the lottery and would win small amounts here and there, but this was unbelievable.

“You keep looking at it to see if it’s real. We are absolutely, totally, the whole family, we’re overjoyed and we’re blessed.”

They're now planning a trip to Disney World.

"100x the Money" features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million, including a $1 million second prize. This is the third and final top prize claimed in this game, which means the game will be closed.