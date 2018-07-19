× 17th St. Farmer’s Market project delayed by rogue driver

RICHMOND Va. — The Richmond Police Department received a complaint Wednesday that a driver veered on to the sidewalk around the closed-off section of the 17th Street Farmer’s Market, causing damages to construction equipment as well as to portions of the completed project.

The construction site, which falls between East Main and East Franklin streets, has been closed to the public since July 2017.

Once completed, the area that was once the Farmer’s Market will be converted to an open-air plaza complete with trees, benches and outdoor seating for the surrounding restaurants.

Damage from the vehicle is estimated to cost around $5000.

No report had been filed from the construction company as of Thursday morning.