× Tin Pan & Other Music Spots in RVA

RICHMOND: Va. —

Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, 804-447-8189. Upcoming Shows

Fri 7/20 – Sugar Mountain “Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young”

Sat 7/21 – Closed for Private Event

Sun 7/22 – On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Thu 7/26 – Yesterday’s Wine feat. Wyatt Durrette & Levi Lowrey

Fri 7/27 – Terry Lee Goffee – The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

Sat 7/28 – Jon Spear Band

Sun 7/29 – Chatham County Line

Thu 8/02 – Jake Shimabukuro

Fri 8/03 – Commonwealth Bluegrass Band

Sat 8/04 – Melissa Manchester

For more details visit http://www.tinpanrva.com/

The National – 708 E. Broad Street, Richmond, 804-612-1900

7/27 – Rico Nasty & Maliibu Miitch Show 8:00 PM

7/28 – Grunge-A-Palooza, Ft. Love Killed Kurt (Nirvana Tribute), Superunkown (Chris Cornell Tribute), Purple To The Core (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute), White Limo (Foo Fighters Tribute), Sea of Sorrow (Alice In Chains Tribute), and Flannel (a Grungy 90s Revival Tribute) Show 6:00 PM

7/31 – All The Love Tour 2018 – Beres Hammond, Tue, Jul 31, 2018 Show 8:00 PM

8/2 – WNRN Presents An Evening With Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Show 8:00 PM

For details visit http://www.thenationalva.com/

The Beacon Theatre, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, 804-446-3457

7/27 – The Outlaws – Special Guests: Billy Crain Band & East of Hollywood Doors: 6:30pm

7/28 – Summer Jam 45th Anniversary Celebration Featuring: Suggesting Rhythm + Magnolia. Saturday July 28, Doors: 5:30pm

8/8 – Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Doors: 6:30pm

8/12 – The Oak Ridge Boys – An Evening With Doors: 6:30pm

8/16 – Montgomery Gentry Special Guest: Ray Scott (rescheduled from July 26th) Doors: 6:30pm

8/18 – Crystal Gayle + The Old Dominion Barn Dance Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)

Details visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/shows-2/

The Canal Club – 1545 East Cary Street

Fri 7-27 – Long Strange Night

Sat 7-28 – Mark Thomas

Sun 7-29 – The Native Howl

Sun 7-29 – Canal Club Sundays

https://www.thecanalclub.com/

The Camel – 1621 W. Broad Street

Trae Pierce & The T-Stones, Come Back Alice, The Bush League – 8/15

Fat Heaven, THRE3, Halfcast, After We Praey – 8/13

Jesse Lége, Joel Savoy And The Cajun Country Revival – 9/04

Ruth Good, Dear Blanca, Ashes – 7/27

Mammoth Indigo, OPIN, Silver Twin – 8/01

Songs From The Road Band – 8/11

Zuli – 8/04

Illiterate light, The Trillions, The Wimps – 8/18

JONATHAN RICHMAN (featuring TOMMY LARKINS on the drums)! – 10/21

https://www.thecamel.org/

Strange Matter – 929 Grace Street, Richmond

7/27 – Pissed Jeans, Gumming & VV, 8PM

7/29 – Big Red Collective Presents…

Small Talks, FLOODS, President Sam & DoceAlma

3PM Doors Late Show

BODEGA, The Wimps & Benjamin Shepherd, 8PM Doors

7/30 – Zeke, U.S. Bastards & Loud Night, 8PM Doors

Details visit http://www.strangematterrva.com/events.php