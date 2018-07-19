Tin Pan & Other Music Spots in RVA
RICHMOND: Va. —
Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, 804-447-8189. Upcoming Shows
Fri 7/20 – Sugar Mountain “Celebrating the Genius of Neil Young”
Sat 7/21 – Closed for Private Event
Sun 7/22 – On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
Thu 7/26 – Yesterday’s Wine feat. Wyatt Durrette & Levi Lowrey
Fri 7/27 – Terry Lee Goffee – The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
Sat 7/28 – Jon Spear Band
Sun 7/29 – Chatham County Line
Thu 8/02 – Jake Shimabukuro
Fri 8/03 – Commonwealth Bluegrass Band
Sat 8/04 – Melissa Manchester
For more details visit http://www.tinpanrva.com/
The National – 708 E. Broad Street, Richmond, 804-612-1900
7/27 – Rico Nasty & Maliibu Miitch Show 8:00 PM
7/28 – Grunge-A-Palooza, Ft. Love Killed Kurt (Nirvana Tribute), Superunkown (Chris Cornell Tribute), Purple To The Core (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute), White Limo (Foo Fighters Tribute), Sea of Sorrow (Alice In Chains Tribute), and Flannel (a Grungy 90s Revival Tribute) Show 6:00 PM
7/31 – All The Love Tour 2018 – Beres Hammond, Tue, Jul 31, 2018 Show 8:00 PM
8/2 – WNRN Presents An Evening With Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Show 8:00 PM
For details visit http://www.thenationalva.com/
The Beacon Theatre, 401 North Main Street, Hopewell, 804-446-3457
7/27 – The Outlaws – Special Guests: Billy Crain Band & East of Hollywood Doors: 6:30pm
7/28 – Summer Jam 45th Anniversary Celebration Featuring: Suggesting Rhythm + Magnolia. Saturday July 28, Doors: 5:30pm
8/8 – Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters Doors: 6:30pm
8/12 – The Oak Ridge Boys – An Evening With Doors: 6:30pm
8/16 – Montgomery Gentry Special Guest: Ray Scott (rescheduled from July 26th) Doors: 6:30pm
8/18 – Crystal Gayle + The Old Dominion Barn Dance Two Shows: 2:00pm (Doors 1:15pm), 7:30pm (Doors 6:45pm)
Details visit http://thebeacontheatreva.com/shows-2/
The Canal Club – 1545 East Cary Street
Fri 7-27 – Long Strange Night
Sat 7-28 – Mark Thomas
Sun 7-29 – The Native Howl
Sun 7-29 – Canal Club Sundays
The Camel – 1621 W. Broad Street
Trae Pierce & The T-Stones, Come Back Alice, The Bush League – 8/15
Fat Heaven, THRE3, Halfcast, After We Praey – 8/13
Jesse Lége, Joel Savoy And The Cajun Country Revival – 9/04
Ruth Good, Dear Blanca, Ashes – 7/27
Mammoth Indigo, OPIN, Silver Twin – 8/01
Songs From The Road Band – 8/11
Zuli – 8/04
Illiterate light, The Trillions, The Wimps – 8/18
JONATHAN RICHMAN (featuring TOMMY LARKINS on the drums)! – 10/21
Strange Matter – 929 Grace Street, Richmond
7/27 – Pissed Jeans, Gumming & VV, 8PM
7/29 – Big Red Collective Presents…
Small Talks, FLOODS, President Sam & DoceAlma
3PM Doors Late Show
BODEGA, The Wimps & Benjamin Shepherd, 8PM Doors
7/30 – Zeke, U.S. Bastards & Loud Night, 8PM Doors
Details visit http://www.strangematterrva.com/events.php