New distillery plans to start pouring in Powhatan County

The business of booze is spilling further into Powhatan County.

Three Crosses Distillery is preparing to open at 3835 Old Buckingham Road, where it will make whiskey, rum, moonshine, vodka, rye, and bourbon.

Distilling is something of a family tradition for Three Crosses owners Michelle and John Davenport.

Michelle said her husband’s great-uncle was once a bootlegger during Prohibition and spent four years in jail in Greenville, South Carolina, for his exploits.

She said John got into distilling when she got him a 1-gallon still about seven years ago.

“It’s just been a hobby of John’s that kind of got out of hand,” she said, laughing.

