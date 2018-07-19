‘Snoozetern!’ Mattress Firm wants to pay you to sleep on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Would you rather carry a pillowcase instead of a briefcase?

If so, the retail company Mattress Firm has a job for you. The company is offering an internship that will pay you to sleep.

It’s called a “Snoozetern” and it could be the job of your dreams.

“We are searching for someone who can put their rest to the test. If you think you’re a slumber star, apply to sleep on the job as our in-house bed tester, testing the best of the best mattresses," the company wrote.

The Snoozetern will report on their sleep quality and post about it on social media and MattressFirm.com

The part-time job pays $200 a week and requires a 20 hour a week commitment. The intern will work at the BEDQuarters in Houston, Texas.

Mattress Firm is calling interested applicants to create a video describing why they would be the best Snoozetern.