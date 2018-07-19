‘No Frills Bandit’ sentenced to 20 years for several bank robberies in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The serial bank robber dubbed the “No Frills Bandit” was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for nearly a dozen bank robberies throughout Virginia and North Carolina in 2016 and 2017.

Russell T. Carter, 50, pleaded guilty to federal bank robbery charges in March of 2018.

The Virginia Beach man committed 11 bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery beginning in March 2016 and continuing until November 2017, according to court documents.

Those documents say Carter would rob the banks by handing tellers a note demanding money and claiming he had a firearm. He was also known for wearing dark, generic clothing during the robberies.

Carter admitted to robbing Union Bank and Trust branches located in Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville, and two branches in Henrico. He also robbed BB&T branches located in Hanover and Mechanicsville, and Wells Fargo branches located in Henrico and Durham, North Carolina. Carter also robbed a Citizens and Farmers Bank branch located in Mechanicsville, and a Cardinal Bank branch and PNC Bank branch, both located in Stafford.

In addition to his prison sentence, Carter was ordered to pay approximately $24,000 in restitution.

Carter faced up to 40 years in prison. Prosecutors say U.S. District Court Judge John A. Gibney Jr. approved the 20-year sentence, which was above the advisory guidelines of 10 to 12 years.