Woman changing tire on I-95 struck by car

HENRICO, Va. -- A woman was struck by a car while changing a tire on her van on the shoulder of I-95.

The woman was pinned underneath her van while changing her tire after a driver struck her van, according to Crime Insider sources.

The accident occurred overnight Thursday on Interstate 95, southbound, at mile marker 80. This is the exit which leads to Route 161 at Hermitage and Lakeside Avenues.

Yanira E. Melendez, 20, was on the shoulder of I-95 when a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Samantha R. Oyer, 22, of Mechanicsville ran off the road striking Melendez's Toyota Sienna, according to Crime Insider sources.

Video sent to the CBS 6 newsroom shows the Toyota Sienna with heavy damage to the rear end and a spare tire loose underneath. Oyer's Hyundai Sonata appears to have struck the white van and came to a stop, straddling the traffic lane and shoulder.

Melendez did not sustain any injuries, but two other passengers located in her vehicle were transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Oyer was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported for treatment of serious injuries.

She has been charged with reckless driving.

