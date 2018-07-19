Made in RVA: SUN & SELENE

RICHMOND, Va – Brittanny DeRaffele, owner of the jewelry and accessory brand SUN & SELENE shared about the driving force behind her handcrafted pieces. Inspired by astrology and ancient mythology each piece is hand fabricated, hammered, polished, and finished using recycled metals and responsibly sourced gemstones.
