Deputies find body behind burning Hanover home

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a burning home in Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to a home in the 15500 block of Long Row Drive.

Cooper said first responders found the body of an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said they are not looking for suspects in the case.

The man’s name has not been released.

WTVR CBS 6 News has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.