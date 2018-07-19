× Interior design, PR Firm to share former Jackson Ward bakery space

Two local businesses in different lines of work have turned a Jackson Ward-area storefront into a shared home base.

Office design firm Flourish Spaces and public relations outfit Golden Word have set up shop at 221 E. Clay St., a 6,200-square-foot building on the corner of Clay and North Third streets that once housed Sweetopia bakery.

Flourish founder Stevie Toepke purchased the building in April with her cousin, Jennie Mae Skinner, owner of Sefton Coffee Co. on North Eighth Street and The Market at 8th & Main convenience store.

