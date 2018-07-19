× Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

HANOVER, Va. – The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on the morning of July 19, 2018. Combs is described as a white female with black hair, green eyes, approximately 5’2” tall and 110 lbs. She also has gauges in both ears and a tattoo on a finger of her right hand. Combs is believed to be in the metro Richmond area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shirby Combs is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous

.