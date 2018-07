Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Event Director, Jenny Borkowski and the 2018 Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother, Bonnie Inge Bell filled in the details about the 2nd Annual Jingle Run, a fundraising event that benefits the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program. There is a 1k kids run and a 5k run/walk for adults.

This year's event takes place on Saturday, July 28th from 8am to 11am at Pocahontas State Park.

For more information visit www.julyjinglerun.com