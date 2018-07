Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Richmonder, Laura Daab, is in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen sharing two recipes from her popular Richmond Food Truck, Bikini Panini. Her food truck mainly features a menu based on southern Mediterranean coastal cuisine including her Mojo Marinated Roasted Pork Loin and her traditional stewed Ratatouille.

For more information and to find her food truck all over Richmond visit www.bikinipanini.com