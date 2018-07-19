Anthem Lemonaid Restaurant Challenge: Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You can enjoy lemon inspired drinks, dishes and treats from some of Richmond’s most notable restaurants and eateries this weekend all for a great cause.

Michael Brandt and Chris Sarnoski of Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery shared about why it's important to be involved with community fundraisers like the Anthem Lemonaid Challenge, which raises money for area children with cancer.

Garden Grove's featured drink is the Tri-Lemon Saison. The Anthem Lemonaid Challenge takes place on Friday, July 20 through Sunday, July 22.

For more information you can visit www.wtvr.com/lemonaidrestaurantchallenge

For more information visit www.gardengrovebrewing.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM LEMONAID}