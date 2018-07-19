How you can help Amelia Ponytails attend Softball World Series

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — The Amelia Ponytails All-Star Team won the 2018 Dixie Softball State Championship.

Organizers said the girls worked extremely hard, and were undefeated in the district and state tournaments.

Now the team will represent Virginia in the Dixie Softball World Series in Louisiana.

The team is looking for donations to help cover the travel expenses for the girls and their families.

“We are hoping to raise enough money to offset the cost for each families’ trip,” organizers said. “The World Series begins on July 27th, so we will be accepting donations until August 4th.”

Click here if you would like to make a donation. You can also donate cash or give a check to Amelia Dixie Girls Softball at any Wells Fargo Branch.

As of Thursday the team had raised $1,710 of their $20,000 goal.