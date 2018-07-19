Club Infuzion shuts down after quad shooting in Scott’s Addition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Club Infuzion shut down its operations almost a week after a quadruple shooting that left one dead and three injured.

Bill Fields, building owner and manager with 1403 Roseneath LLC, released a statement confirming the club's closure.

"Club Infuzion owners informed 1403 Roseneath LLC they were shutting down operation as of midnight last night," Fields said. "We took over possession of the space today and currently trying to re-lease the space now. We are looking for something that compliments the neighborhood and works for us."

The quadruple shooting occurred in the same block of Roseneath Road, at 2 a.m. on Friday, July 13.

Neighbors recounted hearing a series of eight shots followed by about eight more, and when police arrived on scene they found four people shot. Police quickly swarmed the corner of Roseneath Road and West Leigh Street as onlookers started fighting each other, according to scene video.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and was seen laying in the parking lot of Club Infuzion. Two males, who also suffered gunshot wounds, were transported to a local hospital in personal vehicles, with non-life threatening injuries. Another male was located nearby in a vehicle who had also suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening.

After the shooting a special agent with Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control confirmed they were investigating the case. The club had its liquor license revoked effective July 14.

Multiple performers reported that Club Infuzion has closed for good, and they were told when their events were suddenly canceled that the lease had been revoked. No one at the club has responded to a reporter's request for information.

Comedian Steve Hofstetter had a sold-out performance planned at Club Infuzion on Friday evening, but it was canceled with just a couple of days notice.

He scrambled to find a new venue, and was able to secure one at CSZ Theater, home of ComedySportz.

Other performers also confirmed that they were just notified that their future events have been canceled.

A Richmond BizSense article from November 2017 said that Infuzion’s lease in the building was good through July 1, 2019 and the club planned to relocate at the end of the lease. A group led by Chesterfield-based Blackwood Development recently acquired and is planning to redevelop the building into a restaurant, brewery or office space.

Fields said several people have already reached out expressing interest in the space.

Police identified the man killed outside the nightclub as 46-year-old Terrance C. Peters of Fredericksburg.

Anyone with information about these shootings is being asked to either contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

