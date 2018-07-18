× What’s next for Chesterfield Toys ‘R’ Us after court ordered auction?

RICHMOND Va. — Investors have begun picking off the Richmond-area remnants of Geoffrey the Giraffe’s fallen empire.

The vacant Babies ‘R’ Us building at 1285 Carmia Way in the Chesterfield Marketplace shopping center sold last week at a court-ordered auction for $600,000.

The sale was the first of Toys ‘R’ Us’ local assets to be sold as part of the national retailer’s bankruptcy liquidation, which was filed in Richmond federal court 10 months ago. In late June, the company closed all of its Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us stores.

