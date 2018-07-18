× Richmond Prep Academy moves from Museum District to West End

A local private school’s hunt for a new home has ended – and the move is taking it from the Museum District to a West End church.

Richmond Preparatory Academy is leasing about 8,000 square feet in the administration building of the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4103 Monument Ave.

The school had been operating in the former Benedictine College Preparatory School at 304 N. Sheppard St. since 2012, but had to leave the location to make way for Cristo Rey Richmond, the new, local offshoot of a national network of Catholic private schools that’s set to open in 2019.

Richmond Prep lead administrator Jonathan Bibbs said the school began moving into its new digs at the beginning of the month to begin accommodating its summer programs and to get the site ready for the 2018-19 school year.

