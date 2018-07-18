‘Grind Pray’ rapper heard confessing murder of brother on 911 call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Local music artist and leader of the “Grind Pray” movement is being held on second-degree murder charges in Riverside Regional Jail, after confessing to murdering his older brother.

Broderick Giles, 43, can be heard calling 911 to report the murder of his 53-year-old brother, Lathius Giles.

Prince George County Police said officers were called to a home in the 9000 block of Sandy Ridge Road at 10:40 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Lathius suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to John Randolph Medical Center via medflight, and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Earlier police said the incident appeared to be domestic-related since there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Police did not release any information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting. Family declined to speak on camera about the murder.

Broderick is known to many for his hip hop performances as B.Giles. He performed on the Cream Fam label, and often with performer Rizzo Da Great.

Broderick is associated with the Grind Pray Society collective, which incorporated music and merchandise promoting their vision.

Police said Giles is being held without bond at the Riverside Regional Jail.

Officials said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

