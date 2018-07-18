Prince George County is celebrating 315th Anniversary

RICHMOND, Va – Prince George County is celebrating it's 315th Anniversary of the founding of the county. Martha Burton with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism shares the details.

315th Anniversary of Prince George County
Prince George County Administration Building
6602 Courts Drive - 1st Floor

Ribbon Cutting at 4 p.m. followed by the Reception & Lawn Party at 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Prince George County Heritage Center

for more information visit www.petersburgarea.org  or call (804) 861-1666

