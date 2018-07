RICHMOND, Va – Richmond’s own Fado ensemble Fado Nosso treated us to their sultry blend of Portuguese melodies. Bernadette Cruse, Ron Alig, James Beard II and Brian Cruse performed “Rosa Braca.” Fado Nosso will be performing live for Jazz Wednesday on August 1st at Vagabond. The music starts at 8:30pm.

https://www.facebook.com/fadonosso