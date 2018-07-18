Pay-what-you-can cafe opens in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new pay-what-you-can cafe is officially open in Kansas City.

At Thelma’s Kitchen, they encourage everyone to have lunch at the community table where, hopefully, you’ll meet people you otherwise wouldn’t.

The cafe is now ready to bring a new vision to the City of Fountains.

Rev. Justin Mathews, the executive director of Reconciliation Services, says their goal is to bridge a gap in the city.

“We’re bringing together east and west, black, white, rich and poor all together in one place to care for each other as neighbors,” Mathews said.

At Thelma’s Kitchen, you can decide whether you want a small or large meal.

Chef Pamela Infranca creates daily seasonal menus made with local ingredients. If you can’t afford it — no problem — just volunteer 30 minutes of your time at the restaurant.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all people to come together,” Infranca said.

And that’s the ultimate goal. Thelma’s Kitchen is more than helping to feed people. It hopes to transform Troost Avenue from a divider to a gathering place in the city and bring all walks of life under one roof.

“If you’re doing business downtown and you want great lunch, this is an amazing spot. If you’re incredibly hungry and you have nowhere to turn this is a place where you can come,” Mathews said.

The hours for Thelma’s Kitchen are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.