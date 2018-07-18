× Kroger launches ‘Scan, Bag, Go’ service at Willow Lawn store to expedite shopping

RICHMOND, Va. – Local grocery stores continue to evolve their service offerings, and Kroger recently launched Scan, Bag, Go to push the market to the next level. The Willow Lawn Kroger is the first store in the Richmond area to offer Scan, Bag, Go, but will add it at more regional stores in the future.

Customers use a wireless handheld scanner or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their personal device to scan products as they shop. The scanner allows customers to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order and view current sales. A team member applies any paper coupons.

The store has specially designed scales in the produce department for items that must be weighed.

The grocery retailers said that customers have offered feedback that they like to be in control of their shopping.

“They monitor their spending and can stay within their budgets,” said Kyle Russell, Scan, Bag, Go manager for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Then customers bag the groceries as they shop and can pay for groceries right on the mobile app. Customers also have the option to use self-checkout to pay.

Kroger said they have tested Scan, Bag, Go in several locations across the country. The Roanoke area was the first in the Mid-Atlantic division to add the technology back in February.

Kroger has three Scan, Bag, Go team members in the store to assist customers. One is located at the kiosk at the main entrance of the store where a video explains how Scan, Bag, Go works, and the others are at a secondary kiosk and in the produce section.

The service is offered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., currently.