Chesterfield mom arrested, accused of overdosing with infant in vehicle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County mother has been arrested after police say she overdosed on drugs with her infant child inside the vehicle.

Police said the incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. on July 13, when an officer responded to the 2300 block of Turner Road for a reported overdose.

That’s when police say they found 29-year-old Sara E. Wawrzyniak who had overdosed with her 6-month-old child inside the vehicle.

The child was unharmed.

Wawrzyniak has been charged with child abuse and neglect.