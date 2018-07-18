× Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Anthem LemonAid

RICHMOND, Va. — Making Life A Little Sweeter For Area Kids Fighting Cancer in Central Virginia. Last year, Maya Smith was one of them. Since May 2017, this vibrant 12-year-old has been undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma, the most common type of pediatric malignant brain tumor, at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR).

Maya has maintained a positive outlook since being diagnosed and is looking forward to completing her active chemotherapy treatment this August. She is incredibly grateful for the support of the community around her and is hoping to see it continue this summer through the area’s participation in Anthem LemonAid.

Anthem LemonAid scheduled for July 20-22 is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Anthem LemonAid is Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ signature summer event and has been helping kids with cancer since 2001. Participants will distribute cups of lemonade in exchange for donations and 100% of all funds raised will benefit the Hematology and Oncology Clinic at CHoR, where children with cancer, like Maya, receive the lifesaving care they need.

Registration is open until Friday for LemonAid kits, visit http://www.anthemlemonaid.com/ or Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/AnthemLemonAidRVA/