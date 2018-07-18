× American University on lockdown after armed intruder reported

WASHINGTON – Officials have put American University on lockdown after an armed intruder was reported near campus.

The university posted on Twitter account that they had reports of armed intruder near campus.

“Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding,” the tweet read.

According to AU officials, the investigation is focused on the main campus, east campus and 3200 block of New Mexico Avenue.

Police are searching the area near Nebraska and New Mexico, but they have not found anything at this time.

The first tweet was send out before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Officials provided updates on Twitter which said the lockdown continues and that investigations and building searches are ongoing.

Folks were urged to leave campus if they were outside, and to shelter in place if they were in a building.

The one exception, officials said, was the building at 4401 Connecticut Avenue.